

CTV Atlantic





A woman has died and another is in hospital after a car collided with a dump truck in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a woman who was a passenger in the car died at the scene. They didn't release any information about the victim.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the dump truck wasn’t injured.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours while investigators are on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.