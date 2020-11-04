HALIFAX -- A 33-year-old Campbellton, N.B. woman died after a head-on collision between an SUV and tractor-trailer in Glenwood, N.B., on Tuesday evening.

Police say the collision is believed to have occurred when the SUV travelling northbound on Route 11 crossed the centerline and collided with the tractor-trailer travelling southbound.

"The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries," Richibucto RCMP said in a news release. "The driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer was not injured."