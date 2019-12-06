HALIFAX -- A woman has died after a school bus and vehicle collided in Shelburne County.

The RCMP say the collision happened on Highway 3 in Jordan Falls, N.S., just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. Police say the 47-year-old woman was from Thomasville, N.S.

She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

The driver of the bus wasn’t injured and there were no other passengers on the bus.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours Thursday. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.