

CTV Atlantic





A 39-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle collided with a dump truck in Bass River, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Murray Road shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say it appears the woman was travelling east on Murray Road when her vehicle collided with a dump truck making a left-hand turn from Highway 490.

The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck wasn’t injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.