Woman dies after vehicle collides with dump truck in Bass River, N.B.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 12:08PM ADT
A 39-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle collided with a dump truck in Bass River, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the collision on Murray Road shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.
Police say it appears the woman was travelling east on Murray Road when her vehicle collided with a dump truck making a left-hand turn from Highway 490.
The woman died at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck wasn’t injured.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.