Woman dies from injuries two weeks after Moncton crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 8:28AM ADT
A 78-year-old woman from Riverview has died two weeks after she was injured in a three-vehicle collision in Moncton.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Berry Mills Road, near the Wheeler Boulevard overpass, just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Police say it appears an eastbound vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. A third vehicle was also struck.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle – an 83-year-old man from Riverview – was taken to hospital with injuries and later released.
His passenger was also taken to hospital, where she died on Friday.
An eight-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman, both from Moncton, were taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.