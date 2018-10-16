

CTV Atlantic





A 78-year-old woman from Riverview has died two weeks after she was injured in a three-vehicle collision in Moncton.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Berry Mills Road, near the Wheeler Boulevard overpass, just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Police say it appears an eastbound vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. A third vehicle was also struck.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle – an 83-year-old man from Riverview – was taken to hospital with injuries and later released.

His passenger was also taken to hospital, where she died on Friday.

An eight-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman, both from Moncton, were taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.