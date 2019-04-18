

CTV Atlantic





RCMP have confirmed to CTV News that a collision in Irishtown, N.B., Thursday afternoon was fatal.

Police say they were called to Highway 126 just before 5 p.m. today after a report of a head-on collision involving a pick-up truck and a sedan.

It was on the section of the highway that intersects with Route 515.

The two passengers in the truck -- a male and female -- sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They are being treated in the Moncton Hospital.

The 51-year-old woman driving the sedan died at the scene.

Her family has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.