Featured
Woman dies in head-on collision on N.B.'s Highway 126 near Irishtown
Police say they were called to Highway 126 just before 5 p.m. today after a report of a head-on collision involving a pick-up truck and a sedan. (COURTESY WADE PERRY)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:00PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:05PM ADT
RCMP have confirmed to CTV News that a collision in Irishtown, N.B., Thursday afternoon was fatal.
Police say they were called to Highway 126 just before 5 p.m. today after a report of a head-on collision involving a pick-up truck and a sedan.
It was on the section of the highway that intersects with Route 515.
The two passengers in the truck -- a male and female -- sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They are being treated in the Moncton Hospital.
The 51-year-old woman driving the sedan died at the scene.
Her family has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.