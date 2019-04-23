

CTV Atlantic





A woman has died in a house fire near Moncton.

The RCMP say emergency crews were called to the home on Homestead Road in Steeves Mountain, N.B., around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Police say firefighters found the body of the 52-year-old woman inside the home. Her name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected.