Featured
Woman dies in house fire near Moncton
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 12:30PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 12:32PM ADT
A woman has died in a house fire near Moncton.
The RCMP say emergency crews were called to the home on Homestead Road in Steeves Mountain, N.B., around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
Police say firefighters found the body of the 52-year-old woman inside the home. Her name has not been released.
The incident is under investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected.