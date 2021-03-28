HALIFAX -- A woman has died and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, following a pickup truck struck a power pole on a southwest Nova Scotia highway early Sunday morning.

Digby RCMP say at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a single vehicle crash on Highway 217 in Roxville, N.S.

The RCMP, fire, EHS attended the scene and found a pickup truck which had struck a power pole and sustained extensive damage.

Police say the male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital. There is no update on his condition.

Highway 217 was closed at Culloden in Roxville in both directions, until early Sunday afternoon.

A collision re-constructionist is attending the scene and the investigation is ongoing.