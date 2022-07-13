Woman dies, man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after van collides with dump truck: N.S. RCMP

One person has died and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a van and a dump truck in South Alton, N.S.

Kings District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, police learned a van had been travelling on Highway 12 when it collided with a dump truck.

According to police, three people were in the van at the time of the crash.

The driver of the van, a 62-year-old man, was not injured, but police say he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The front seat passenger of the van, a 78-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the rear seat passenger, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital by Lifeflight with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Highway 12 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.