

CTV Atlantic





A woman is dead and two children are in hospital following a crash in New Ross, N.S. Friday.

RCMP say the collision happened around 1 p.m. Forties Road.

The 44-year-old woman died at the scene, while the two children who were in her car were taken to the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax via EHS Lifeflight. Police say one of the children had serious injuries and the other had injuries that were not life-threatening.

A 52-year-old woman who was driving the other vehicle was taken to the South Shore Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forties Road was still closed to traffic into the evening as police continue their investigation.