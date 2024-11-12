Woman dies, two in hospital after vehicle crashes into power pole: Cape Breton police

A 19-year-old woman has died after she was ejected from a vehicle that crashed into a power pole in Howie Centre, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police received reports of the single-vehicle crash across from the Irving gas station on Kings Road just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. Reports indicated the vehicle had left the road, rolled over, and passengers were ejected.

When police arrived, they found a “severely damaged” Honda Civic in a field that had snapped a power pole in half.

Police say two passengers were found on the ground and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to hospital, where the woman died as a result of her injuries. Police say the man remains in hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Cape Breton Regional Fire Services used equipment to remove the driver, an 18-year-old man, from the vehicle.

He was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, before being airlifted to Halifax with serious injuries. Police say he remains in hospital in critical condition.

Kings Road was closed for several hours as power crews replaced the damaged power pole.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.