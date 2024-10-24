Woman ejected from truck in rollover crash, dies: Saint John police

Police say a woman has died after she was ejected from a truck that crashed in Saint John, N.B., early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Sand Cove Road around 2:30 a.m.

The Saint John Police Force says the crash involved a truck that rolled over. They believe the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition where she died.

Two male occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

One received treatment at the scene and was released. The other was taken to hospital before being discharged.

Police say forensic identification and collision reconstruction teams were called to the scene to investigate.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone in the area with video of the crash.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.