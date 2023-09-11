Woman faces assault, firearms charges after disagreement with man in Digby County: RCMP

A woman is facing assault and firearms-related charges after an incident in Nova Scotia’s Digby County Friday night.

RCMP officers responded to a report that a firearm was stolen from a home on Second Division Road in Meteghan Station around 8:20 p.m.

Police say a 49-year-old woman assaulted a 46-year-old man after they had a disagreement at a home on D’Entremont Road in Meteghan River.

After the disagreement, police say the woman drove to the home on Second Division Road and stole a rifle before leaving in a vehicle.

Officers set up a checkpoint on Highway 1 in Weymouth, where police say the woman stopped a short time later.

“RCMP officers safely arrested the woman and seized the rifle, which had been laying in the back seat of the vehicle,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Monday.

She was taken to the Digby RCMP detachment where she was held in custody.

Donna Deveau has been charged with:

three counts of assault

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

careless storage of a firearm

theft and possession of property obtained by crime

Deveau was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Monday.