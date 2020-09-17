HALIFAX -- A woman is facing numerous charges after an RCMP officer was assaulted while making an arrest in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

The RCMP allege the woman was breaching her court-ordered release conditions. Police responded to a home on Wyvern Road in Collingwood, N.S., on Monday to arrest her.

However, police say the 22-year-old woman assaulted one of the RCMP officers during the arrest.

The woman was taken into custody without further incident and appeared in Amherst provincial court.

Candace Haines is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, five counts of breach of conditions, and breach of probation.

Haines was released from custody and is due back in court on Monday.