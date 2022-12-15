Woman faces impaired driving charges after hitting pedestrian on Dartmouth sidewalk: police

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after she allegedly struck a pedestrian in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the vehicle-pedestrian collision near the 200 block of Wyse Road around 12:45 p.m.

Police say the driver was turning right on to Wyse Road when she struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 35-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving, according to police.

Police say she is facing charges of operating a conveyance while having a blood alcohol concentration over 80mg% and operating a conveyance while impaired causing bodily harm.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.