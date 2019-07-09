

A woman is facing assault charges after another woman was stabbed during an altercation in Glace Bay, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a home on Dominion Street at 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say two women had gotten into a fight and one woman was stabbed.

The 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been treated and released.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested and held in custody overnight.

She is due in court Tuesday to face charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they will be examining the scene Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police.