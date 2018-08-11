

LIVERPOOL, N.S. - A 32-year-old woman is facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man in Liverpool, N.S. early Friday morning.

Queens District RCMP say they responded to a call just before 12:30 a.m. at a home on Church Street.

A 48-year-old man was taken to the South Shore Regional Hospital by EHS with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman will remain in custody until her court date at Bridgewater Provincial Court on Aug. 13 where she will face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of dangerous weapons.

The investigation into the issue is ongoing.