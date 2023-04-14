Woman facing charges after falsely accusing officers of excessive force: Halifax police

A 33-year-old woman is facing five charges after she accused Halifax Regional Police officers of using excessive force following an incident last year.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in Dartmouth, N.S., on Nov. 6, 2022.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with obstruction in relation to the incident.

The woman made a complaint against the officers in February 2023 saying that excessive force was used in her arrest.

The Halifax Regional Police Office of Professional Standards then conducted a “full and thorough investigation” into the complaint.

According to a news release Friday, the investigation determined the officers did not use excessive force and that the woman fabricated evidence and intimidated a witness with threats.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face one count each of: