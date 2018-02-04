

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Pictou County woman in connection with a stabbing in New Glasgow, N.S.

Police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Brother Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a 19-year-old man sustained serious non-life threatening injures and was taken to hospital. Police say the victim had been stabbed in the upper chest with a knife.

Investigators say the incident involved a disturbance at the residence where both of the two people involved knew each other.

Police say the suspect will be held in custody overnight and she is scheduled to appear in Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Pictou on Monday.

She is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and breech of an undertaking.

The investigation is ongoing.