HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a collision that claimed the life of a 71-year-old woman in Lunenburg County.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Aldersville, N.S., shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a Chrysler sedan was trying to pass other vehicles when it struck an oncoming Volkswagen.

The driver of the Volkswagen sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. Police say the 71-year-old woman was from Kentville.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to hospital with injuries. She was alone in the vehicle.

The Lunenburg County woman was arrested on Sunday and released on conditions, which include not occupying the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle, and not being in the care and control of a motor vehicle.

She is due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Dec. 18 to face charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.