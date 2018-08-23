

CTV Atlantic





Lower Sackville RCMP charged a 30-year-old Beaver Bank man with break-and-enter and mischief after he allegedly forced his way into the home of an acquaintance on Sunday night.

James Christian Douglas Nelson has been charged with break and enter, mischief, possession of break-in instruments, and breach of recognizance

Police say a woman heard a noise in her kitchen around 11:15 that night.

“When she got up to investigate, she found a male acquaintance standing in the hallway of her home,near a bedroom,” the RCMP said in a news release. "The man entered the home through a bedroom window."

The woman told the man to leave her home immediately, which he did.

“No one else was present at the time and no one was hurt during the incident,” the police news release said.

The woman called the police who apprehended the suspect near the home with break-in tools in his possession.

The man was held in custody overnight and appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday. He was released with conditions and is scheduled to return to court Sept. 24.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.