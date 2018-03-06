

CTV Atlantic





A 71-year-old woman has died following a fire at a seniors’ complex in Coles Island, N.B.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the Grand Washademoak Lions Seniors Complex on Route 715 around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman, who was a resident of the six-unit building, was found dead at the scene.

Five other residents were safely evacuated from the building. The Canadian Red Cross is assisting with their care.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police say it is not considered suspicious.