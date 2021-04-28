HALIFAX -- A 40-year-old woman from Allardville, N.B. has been arrested after police say they seized an unsecured firearm and several drugs from a home in the community.

On April 14, officers with the Chaleur Region RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Route 160.

Members with the Northeast Crime Reductions Unit and Police Dog Services assisted during the search.

According to RCMP, officers seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and various prescription pills.

Police say they also seized an unsecured firearm and drug paraphernalia.

RCMP arrested a 40-year-old woman at the scene. She was later released pending a future court appearance.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.