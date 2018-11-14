

A woman was sent to hospital with injuries Tuesday morning after shots were fired through the window of a home in Somerville, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the home on Highway 103 around 2 a.m. Police say the shots were fired through the front window, injuring a 21-year-old woman inside.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t believe the shooting was a random act, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time, is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.