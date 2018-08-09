

CTV Atlantic





A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP responded to the crash on South Road before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a woman who was a passenger in a car sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Halifax.

Three other occupants in the vehicle were assessed at the scene.

Two occupants of the second vehicle were also assessed at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst is on scene.