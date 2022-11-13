Woman in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in busy Moncton intersection: Codiac RCMP
A woman is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Moncton, N.B., Saturday.
Codiac Regional RCMP told CTV News the collision happened at the intersection of Mountain Road and High Street around 5:30 p.m.
“Obviously, the road conditions were not great at the time there, given the heavy rain,” said Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Marie-Eve MacKenzie-Plante.
It's not known whether the 50-year-old woman had been using a crosswalk at the time of incident. However, police say the investigation is complete.
"Nothing criminal at this time based on the investigation that has been conducted," said MacKenzie-Plante.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Get him home so he can live': Metro Vancouver family trying to bring home father shot in Paraguay
Shemick Matusiak says he hasn’t been able to sleep or work for a week, ever since his father Richard was shot in the leg in Paraguay. The family desperately wants to bring him back to Canada to receive medical care.
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
Schools that kept mask mandates saw significantly fewer COVID-19 cases: study
Masking in schools can lead to significantly fewer COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a new U.S. study that looked at more than 70 school districts to compare those that had mask mandates with those that didn’t.
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming
New Zealand scientists are coming up with some surprising solutions that could put a big dent in emissions caused by farm animals belching out methane. Among the more promising are selective breeding, genetically modified feed, methane inhibitors, and a potential game-changer — a vaccine.
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
What's happening at bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX?
The imploding cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is now short billions of dollars after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. The exchange, formerly one of the world's largest, sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned. Hours later, the trading firm said there had been 'unauthorized access' and that funds had disappeared. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have vanished.
Toronto
-
Top doctor’s mask advisory, education spending report, fall economic statement, and repealing of anti-strike law all happening at Queen’s Park today
A busy schedule is on tap for Monday at Queen’s Park with Ontario’s top doctor set to recommend masking, the release of the Financial Accountability Office's report on education spending along with the province's fall economic statement, and the repeal of anti-strike legislation.
-
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
-
Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is set to extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
Calgary
-
Vigil held for man killed in Falconridge shooting, suspect in custody
Family and friends of a 41-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday morning gathered a day later for a vigil in the area where he died.
-
Experts say low diesel supply means Canadians are 'going to pay'
Economists and petroleum watchers are warning even more massive diesel price jumps are on the way, and they'll impact everyone in Canada -- regardless of what you fuel up with.
-
UCP rejects Wellwood appeal to run for nomination in Livingstone-Macleod
The woman disqualified from running for the UCP nomination in a southern Alberta riding has lost her appeal of that decision from the party.
Montreal
-
Police made previous visit to Que. home where possible femicide occurred: neighbour
The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. residence where a man was arrested in connection with his wife's death had been visited by police in the past, a source told CTV News. Donna Callahan, 69, was discovered severely injured at her home in the Montérégie region on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to hospital, but it was too late.
-
First snowfall of the season expected this week in Quebec
Quebecers will see the first snowflakes of the winter season this week, according to Environment Canada, but some regions are already under a white blanket on Monday morning.
-
Search underway after car plunges into Lachine Canal
A search is underway Sunday evening for the occupants of a car that ended up in Montreal's Lachine Canal.
Edmonton
-
Pharmacists adapting to meet demand for children's cold and flu medications
While pharmacy shelves may not be stocked with children's cold and flu medication as Canada deals with a national shortage, local pharmacists say parents have other options to help their children get the medicine they need.
-
4 people killed in northern Alberta house fire
RCMP say four people were killed when a home in northern Alberta went up in flames Saturday morning.
-
Soccer fever descends on Edmonton ahead of World Cup
Many soccer fans in Edmonton are looking forward to seeing Team Canada compete at the world's biggest soccer tournament.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fire on North Bay U18 Trappers hockey team bus closes part of Hwy 11
A bus carrying the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team caught fire Sunday evening on Highway 11. All players are safe but all equipment and belongings were lost in the blaze.
-
Gravenhurst grocer robbed twice, OPP seek help identifying shoplifters
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating sizable shoplifting incidents that occurred on two separate occasions at a grocery store in Gravenhurst.
-
One of North Bay’s top doctors tells northerners to mask-up
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise as well as other respiratory infections, federal and provincial medical officials are encouraging people to masks up. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is recommending the same, when indoors in crowded places.
London
-
London men driving tow truck face charges after allegedly firing shots at rival company truck
London police say two men are facing charges after allegedly following a rival tow truck on Adelaide Street South Saturday night and firing shots at the man driving.
-
London woman working to help the homeless stay warm this winter
With temperatures dropping this weekend the need to help those living on the streets is growing exponentially
-
Dog dies after house fire in London
A dog has died after a residential fire in east London on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Blue Bombers advancing to third straight Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have punched their ticket to Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.
-
'Why should this sit there and collect dust?': Vintage jean store reopens after being closed for more than 30 years
Winnipeggers who like to buy vintage clothing have the perfect opportunity to add to their wardrobe as a local jean shop that was in operation between the late 70s and early 90s is now back in business.
-
Bombers' fans out in full force ahead of West Final
It might be a tad chilly outside, but that didn’t stop Bombers' fans from embracing the playoff football atmosphere before the CFL West Final at IG Field.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa parent describes stressful time with COVID, RSV
It’s been a stressful time for father of two, Furqan Mahmood. First COVID-19, now RSV hitting his household of four, which includes two young kids.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Alfredsson finally enters Hockey Hall of Fame tonight
Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson will take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame tonight after waiting for the honour since 2017.
-
'We're not going back to 2020': Eastern Ontario doc on mask recommendation
One of eastern Ontario’s top doctors says a coming mask recommendation from the province’s chief medical officer of health is one of the strongest moves outside of a mandate to help curb the spread of viruses in the community, but a mandate has not been ruled out completely.
Saskatoon
-
Administration asks Saskatoon City Council for $25 million to buy downtown arena land
Saskatoon City Council will vote to formally approve the location for the new downtown arena on Wednesday.
-
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
-
RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating early morning homicide on Waterhen Lake First Nation
Meadow Lake RCMP are looking for information from the public about a suspected homicide on Saturday in Waterhen Lake First Nation.
Vancouver
-
Canucks fan says misogyny a factor after man belittled her cheering at a game
Vancouver Canucks fan Hayley Montes was left rattled after being belittled by another spectator in the stands – an incident she says is an example of the kind of misogyny in sports directed at female fans, journalists and athletes.
-
'Get him home so he can live': Metro Vancouver family trying to bring home father shot in Paraguay
Shemick Matusiak says he hasn’t been able to sleep or work for a week, ever since his father Richard was shot in the leg in Paraguay. The family desperately wants to bring him back to Canada to receive medical care.
-
Woman dead after 'police-involved shooting' in North Vancouver
A woman has died after "police fired shots" in North Vancouver Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Regina
-
How to get around Regina during Grey Cup week
The festivities leading up to the 109th Grey Cup in Regina have begun. If you're heading down to the Grey Cup Festival or have tickets to the championship game, here's what you need to know about getting around Regina.
-
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
-
Police request public help in identifying suspects in east Regina robbery
Police are asking for the public’s help following the late night robbery of a business in east Regina.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria airport adds 2nd ride-hailing service
Travellers to and from Victoria International Airport now have another ride-hailing option to get to their destination.
-
Port Hardy Hospital emergency department closed until Monday morning
The emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will be closed until 7 a.m. Monday, Island Health announced Saturday afternoon.
-
Town mourns death of former Comox Mayor Russ Arnott
Current Mayor Nicole Minions offered her condolences to Arnott's family and the town more broadly in a Facebook post Friday evening.