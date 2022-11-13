Woman in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in busy Moncton intersection: Codiac RCMP

A woman is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Moncton, N.B., Saturday.

Codiac Regional RCMP told CTV News the collision happened at the intersection of Mountain Road and High Street around 5:30 p.m.

“Obviously, the road conditions were not great at the time there, given the heavy rain,” said Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Marie-Eve MacKenzie-Plante.

It's not known whether the 50-year-old woman had been using a crosswalk at the time of incident. However, police say the investigation is complete.

"Nothing criminal at this time based on the investigation that has been conducted," said MacKenzie-Plante.