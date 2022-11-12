Woman in hospital after Saint John stabbing incident

A woman is in hospital following a stabbing incident in Saint John, N.B., Friday.

The Saint John Police Force and other emergency crews responded to a parking lot on Peters Street around 2:48 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police say a 40-year-old woman had been found with injuries in relation to the altercation. She was taken to hospital where she remains in serious condition.

Police say the suspect, a 31-year-old woman who is believed to be known to the victim, had allegedly fled the area prior to police arrival.

"Investigators are urging the suspect to turn herself into police," said the Saint John Police Force, in a news release Saturday.

The investigation into the incident has been assisted by the Saint John Police Major Crime Unit and Forensic Services.

Justice and Public Safety canine services had also helped with the search of the scene.

Anyone who may have information, witnessed the incident, or who may have video surveillance of the area around the time the incident occurred, is asked to contact Saint John police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.