Woman in hospital after Saint John stabbing incident

Indonesian officials: Russia's Lavrov treated at hospital

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital because of a health concern following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, multiple Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.

Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks for about three hours Monday in their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to 'manage' differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.

Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023

Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.

  • Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge

    Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.

    A disposable face mask is shown attached to a woman’s arm in Old Montreal, Sunday, July 18 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • Woman dead after car plunges into Lachine Canal

    A 76-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was in plunged into the Lachine Canal in Montreal on Sunday. Police suspect speed may have been a factor in the car crashing through a guardrail near the corner of St. Patrick and LaPierre streets in LaSalle.

