Woman in hospital in relation to Saint John stabbing incident

A stabbing incident that occurred in the Saint John area has sent a woman to hospital in serious condition.

Police and other emergency crews responded to a parking lot on Peters Street around 2:48 p.m., Friday after a receiving a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police say a 40-year-old woman had been found with injuries in relation to the altercation. She was transported and remains in hospital in serious condition.

According to police, a 31-year-old female suspect, who is believed to be known to the victim, had allegedly fled the area prior to police arrival.

"Investigators are urging the suspect to turn herself into police," said the Saint John Police Force, in a news release.

The investigation into the incident has been assisted by the Saint John Police Major Crime Unit and Forensic Services.

Justice and Public Safety canine services had also helped with the search of the scene.

Anyone who may have information, witnessed the incident, or who may have video surveillance of the area around the time it occurred, are asked to contact Saint John police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.