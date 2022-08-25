Woman in hospital with serious injuries after Charlottetown collision

Charlottetown Police

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island