Woman in hospital with serious injuries after Charlottetown collision

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after two vehicles collided in Charlottetown Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Charlottetown Police Services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Upton Road and Regis Duffy Drive.

According to police, an SUV collided with a smaller vehicle while crossing Upton Road from Regis Duffy Drive.

Paramedics and Charlottetown Fire were called to help extract the driver from the smaller vehicle. She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

The area was closed to drivers for several hours as police investigated the scene.

Charlottetown police say the investigation is ongoing and charges may be laid.