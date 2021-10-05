Advertisement
Woman, infant hit by SUV in Yarmouth, N.S.: RCMP
HALIFAX -- Police in Yarmouth are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian accident involving two women in their 30s and a one-year-old infant.
Yarmouth Town RCMP says around 8 a.m. Monday, police were notified of a motor vehicle collision.
When they attended the scene, police say they determined that a white SUV was travelling on Herrington Ave. when it collided with two pedestrians.
The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old woman from Yarmouth, was uninjured.
The pedestrians, a 35-year-old woman and a one-year-old infant, both from Yarmouth, suffered injuries and were taken to local hospital by ambulance, according to the police report.
The infant was later airlifted to a hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight as a precautionary measure.
Police say the investigation has determined environmental factors were the cause of the collision and no charges will be laid.
The investigation has been concluded.