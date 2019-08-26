

A woman was sent to hospital after she jumped from the window of a burning home in Glace Bay, N.S.

The fire was reported at the home, which houses three apartment units, on Lorway Street around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the woman jumped from a second-storey window to escape the fire. She was taken to hospital with injuries. There is no word on her condition at this time.

A total of six tenants have been displaced by the fire.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting five tenants with emergency lodging, meals, and clothing purchases.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.