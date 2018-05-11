

CTV Atlantic





Seven people, including a woman who jumped from a window, have been displaced by fire in Dartmouth.

The Red Cross says the fire was reported around midnight at a duplex on High Street.

“We were inside my house and then we came upstairs and realized there was about five fire trucks outside, an ambulance and a cop car, and came outside and realized that the entire structure of the upper floor was on fire, starting with the living room,” says neighbour Scott Hoskin.

The Red Cross says one woman sustained a broken ankle after she jumped from a second-storey window to escape the fire.

The woman was released from hospital overnight, but her mother remains in hospital for treatment of other injuries.

Two adults and three children escaped from a lower unit without injuries.

However, Hoskin says he believes two pets perished in the fire.

“There was probably two dogs upstairs,” says Hoskin.” Everyone made it out except for the animals … they were both pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Red Cross says it has arranged emergency lodging for the family in the lower unit, while the two women from the upstairs unit will be staying with a relative.



