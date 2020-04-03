HALIFAX -- RCMP along with the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a homicide in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

RCMP responded to a call just before 3 p.m. on Thursday regarding a suspicious death at a home on Glen Arbour Way. When police arrived, they found the body of a woman in the home.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The investigation into the death is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.