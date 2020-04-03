Woman is dead, man in custody in relation to homicide investigation
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 3:45PM ADT
HALIFAX -- RCMP along with the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a homicide in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
RCMP responded to a call just before 3 p.m. on Thursday regarding a suspicious death at a home on Glen Arbour Way. When police arrived, they found the body of a woman in the home.
A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
The investigation into the death is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.