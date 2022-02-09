Woman issued summary offence ticket for failing to wear a mask in public place: Halifax police

A woman has been issued a summary offence ticket for failing to wear a mask at a school in Halifax.

Just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report that a woman was at Citadel High School after she was previously barred from that location under the Protection of Property Act.

Following an investigation, police say the woman refused to wear a mask while at the school, which is required under the COVID-19 public health directives.

Officers located the woman a short time later and issued her a ticket for failing to comply with the act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $2,422.

The woman was also issued a summary offence ticket for entering a premise where prohibited.