

CTV Atlantic





A 34-year-old woman has died and four other people, including a young boy, are injured after a two-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia’s Highway 102.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene in Enfield, N.S., between exits 6 and 7, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 2011 Toyota Corolla was travelling north on Highway 102 when it crossed the centre median and entered the southbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the Corolla – a 36-year-old man from Colchester County – and a four-year-old boy were taken to hospital.

A Colchester County woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle – a 50-year-old Halifax woman – and her passenger – a 20-year-old Halifax woman – were taken to hospital.

Police say three of the injured individuals were airlifted to hospital, while the fourth person was taken by ambulance.

The status of their injuries is unknown at this time, but police say they are not considered life-threatening.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to examine the evidence.

The southbound lane of Highway 102, between exits 6 and 7, was closed to traffic for eight hours, with traffic being rerouted to Highway 2.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.



