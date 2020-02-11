HALIFAX -- The RCMP have confirmed that one person was killed in a collision that shut down a section of Nova Scotia’s Highway 102 on Monday.

Police responded to the two-vehicle collision in Shubenacadie, N.S., around 9 a.m.

Police say it appears the driver of a southbound SUV lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, and collided with a northbound dump truck.

The female driver of the SUV died at the scene. Police say they are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to identify the woman.

The truck driver wasn’t injured.

Highway 102 was closed to northbound traffic between exits 9 and 10 for most of the day, with traffic being rerouted to Highway 2. The highway reopened around 6:30 p.m. Monday. One southbound lane was also closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.