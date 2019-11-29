COW BAY, N.S. -- Halifax District RCMP are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning in Cow Bay, N.S.

Police responded to the collision at approximately 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Cow Bay Rd. and Bissett Rd. Police say the car left the road, entered the ditch and collided with a tree.

A 39-year-old woman from Halifax who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene, as the investigation is ongoing.