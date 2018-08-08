

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 103 just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

A female passenger was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway between exits 5 and 5a will remain closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst collects evidence at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.