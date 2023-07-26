Woman killed, man sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash near Petitcodiac, N.B.

One woman was killed and a man was sent to hospital following a crash near Petitcodiac, N.B., on Tuesday.

Petitcodiac Fire Chief Craig Ramsay said the crash occurred on Route 905 around 7:22 p.m.

Ramsay said an off-duty firefighter from Elgin was travelling in the area when he noticed people were trapped inside their vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment.

“The off-duty firefighter, with help from bystanders, extinguished the fire and proceeded to provide first aid to the injured people,” said Ramsay in a statement. “Both people were trapped in the vehicle and required extrication by firefighters.”

Ramsay said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was transported to hospital.

His condition is not known.

The man and the woman were the only two occupants of the vehicle.

