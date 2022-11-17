Woman killed, two men injured in three-vehicle collision on N.S. Highway 102

A woman has died and two men are in hospital after three vehicles collided on Nova Scotia’s Highway 102 early Thursday morning.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash between exits 5a and 5 in Goffs, N.S., around 7 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene of a serious MVC Hwy 102,near Kelly Lake Scales between EXIT 5 and Exit 6, Northbound. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 7, (Enfield). No word on injuries.Expect delays both ways on Hwy 102.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax @VirginRadioHali pic.twitter.com/z2YPcc78Dv — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) November 17, 2022

Police say traffic on the highway had slowed to a stop due to an unrelated collision, which led to a pile-up.

As it approached the traffic, police say a Dodge Ram collided with a Subaru Outback, and both vehicles then struck a Ford F-150. The collision forced the Dodge Ram into the median.

A passenger in the Dodge Ram died at the scene. The 64-year-old woman was from Valley, N.S.

Police say the driver, a 73-year-old Valley man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Subaru, a 48-year-old man from Grand Lake, N.S., was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150 wasn’t injured in the crash.

A section of Highway 102 was closed for about six hours Thursday as investigators remained on scene. It reopened around 1 p.m.

Drivers were being asked to avoid that section of the highway and detours were in place, causing significant traffic tie-ups in the area.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.