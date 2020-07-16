HALIFAX -- A woman is dead and two people are injured after a vehicle left the road near Trenton in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County early Thursday morning.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Egypt Road in Hillside, N.S., shortly after 1:35 a.m.

Police say the vehicle left the road and overturned. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman and a man were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

No other details about the people involved in the crash have been released.

Egypt Road is closed in both directions from Pictou Landing Road to the west and Old Glenfalloch Road to the east.

An RCMP collision analyst is on scene and police say the road will be closed for several hours.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.