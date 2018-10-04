

CTV Atlantic





How do you properly say thank you to someone who saved your life?

That’s a question Lisa Richard has been asking herself for 30 years, but there's another, more pressing question to answer first. Whosaved her life back in November 1989?

Lisa was 18 and travelling home to New Mills, N.B. with three friends.

She was in the passenger seat of a mid-80s Eagle Vista.

“There was a cassette tape that fell and hit the floor,” Richard said.

That tape saved her life.

“Absolutely 100% I wouldn't be here,” she said.

A moose stepped into the car's path and slammed into Lisa.

Her friends weren't injured, but they thought she was dead.

“They got out of the vehicle to look for help,” said Richard. “There were no cellphones, we were in the middle of the woods between Miramichi and Bathurst.”

But two guardian angels were looking over her.

“There was a paramedic and a police officer that happened to be driving by,” she said.

One was on duty, the other man wasn't, but both took action.

“They checked on me, realized I was still breathing, and they saved my life and got me to the hospital,” Richard said.

She needed extensive plastic surgery to attach her nose, her lip. She also had facial reconstruction which involved taking from skin behind her ear.

Recovery from secondary issues with her jaw and neck led Lisa to a chiropractor and a switch in her field of study.

“I couldn't believe what they could do for me after one treatment,” Richard said. “It was absolutely amazing, so it set me on that path.”

Chiropractic medicine and music are Richard’s two passions, and that night back in November 1989 links them both.

“For better or worse, it's shaped my life ever since,” she said.

Richard owns her own chiropractic clinic in Lower Sackville, but a few years ago, she decided she needed more.

“Life's too short and I'm going to Nashville,” she said.

Her first trip rekindled her music career and included collaboration with Vince Gill as well as appearances on Grand Ole Opry radio and her biggest single to date: Uniforms.

“It's a grateful song,” Richard said.

It was written to thank the men and women who protect us – including the two strangers who save her and who she’s still hoping to find almost 29 years later.

“I would love to find them and find out where they are and tell them what they did for me, for my patients, for people who are enjoying my music,” Richard said. “They have no idea that song was born because of them, so I need to find them.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jayson Baxter.