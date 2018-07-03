

CTV Atlantic





A man and woman are facing assault charges after a parking enforcement worker was attacked at a parkade in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a physical disturbance at the parkade in the 1300 block of South Park Street at 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Police say a worker from a parking enforcement company had been called to the parkade to remove a boot device from a vehicle parked on private property, and to issue a ticket.

When the man arrived, police allege the 27-year-old female driver attacked him with a tire iron and a 31-year-old man attacked him with a pipe.

Police say the suspects struck the victim with the tire iron and the pipe, and with their hands, but he was able to block most of the attacks, and wasn’t visibly injured.

The woman is facing charges of assault with a weapon, damage to property, and obstruction. The man is facing charges of assault with a weapon.