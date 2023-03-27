Woman named in emergency alert turns herself in, released without charge: N.S. RCMP

A woman who was the subject of an emergency alert in Nova Scotia Sunday night turned herself in to police and was released without charge.

Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, a woman approached an RCMP officer on patrol on Church Street in Sipekne’katik, N.S., and told them another woman, 27, was armed and inside a home on Dowie Road.

The witness also told police the woman had shot a gun inside the home about 45 minutes earlier.

The RCMP started searching the area around the home and closed Dowie Road to the public. The RCMP’s emergency response team, which helps handle high-risk situations, was called to the scene.

Police later found out the woman wasn’t actually in the home, and because of that, issued an Emergency Alert. It told people in the area to be on the lookout for the woman and if she was seen, to call 911 and not approach her.

After searching the home, police say there was not enough evidence to suggest the woman had a gun, or that a gun was shot inside the home. Because of this, they lifted the emergency alert.

After midnight Monday, the woman turned herself in to the Sipekne’katik RCMP. Officers interviewed her and determined there was not enough evidence to reasonably believe that an offence happened.

The RCMP says the investigation is still open and anyone with information should call the Sipekne’katik detachment at 902-758-3388, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.