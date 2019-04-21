Featured
Woman reported missing in Lower Sackville found dead: N.S. RCMP
Belinda McCrate was reported missing when she failed to return home. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 3:52PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2019 4:42PM ADT
The RCMP say a woman who was reported missing in Lower Sackville, N.S. has been found dead.
Belinda McCrate left a Lower Sackville home around 5 a.m. Friday. She was reported missing when she failed to return home.
Police said Monday that an area resident found the body of the 48-year-old woman behind Hillside Avenue.
Her death is under investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected.