HALIFAX -- A man was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 1400 block of Lower Water Street around 8:20 p.m.

Police say a woman returned to her vehicle and found a strange man inside.

They say the man tried to steal the woman’s backpack, which was inside the vehicle. When she tried to take it back, police say the man assaulted her.

The suspect fled on foot, but witnesses followed him to the 5100 block of Bishop Street, where he was arrested by police.

Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and her property was recovered.

The 44-year-old Halifax man remains in custody will face charges in connection with the incident.