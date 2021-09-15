Advertisement
Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by train in Moncton, N.B.
Published Wednesday, September 15, 2021 10:52PM ADT
Just before seven o'clock, RCMP, Moncton firefighters, and Ambulance New Brunswick were called to the intersection of Church and Saint George Street. (COURTESY WADE PERRY)
HALIFAX -- A woman was rushed to hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a train in Moncton, N.B.
Just before seven o'clock, RCMP, Moncton firefighters, and Ambulance New Brunswick were called to the intersection of Church and Saint George Street.
Upon arrival, first responders discovered a woman with non life-threatening injuries.
Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.