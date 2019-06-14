

A woman is in hospital after her car struck a guardrail in Welsford, N.S.

The crash happened on Highway 221 around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Emergency officials say it appears the driver struck the guardrail after losing control of her vehicle on a sharp turn.

The woman was taken to hospital, but there is no word on the extent of her injuries.

The road was closed for several hours Friday morning.

The RCMP is investigating.