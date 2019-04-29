

CTV Atlantic





A woman has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Lunenburg County.

Police responded to the scene just before 9 p.m. Monday after receiving reports that a Jeep Patriot had struck a tree on Highway 325 in Blockhouse, N.S.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital. Police haven't said whether her injuries are life-threatening.

Due to downed power lines, RCMP was conducting traffic control on scene Monday evening.

Nova Scotia Power said the road would most likely be closed until Tuesday morning.

Police say alcohol cannot be ruled out as a factor at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.