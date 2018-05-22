

CTV Atlantic





Lunenburg District RCMP are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the banks of the LaHave River.

Police say someone found the body along the river in Dayspring, N.S., shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday to determine the woman’s identity and cause of death.